City Council votes to seek bids for work on Crittenden Road
Detroit — City Council members voted to purchase a shredding machine attachment for the mini excavator and directed City Secretary Tami Nix to seek bids for a milling project on Crittenden Road,
The council also voted to hold a city election May 6 for the mayor and two council positions.
Council to consider creation of code enforcement position
Blossom —The Blossom City Council is expected to discuss and consider the creation of a part-time code enforcement position when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Blossom City Hall, 1240 W. Front St.
The council is also expected to consider ordering a general election for May 6 city election, appoint election officers and judges, open Carolyn Street for public use and receive quotes for a new maintenance vehicle and backup sewer pumps.
Councilmembers are expected to approve bill payments before it adjourns.
