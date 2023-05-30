One arrested on RRC felony warrant
On Friday at 1 p.m., a Paris patrolman conducted a traffic stop on a red Mustang in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue for a seat belt violation.
The passenger, Tiffany Louise Cox, 29, of Blossom, was confirmed and arrested for an online impersonation/name-person felony warrant out of the Red River County Sheriff’s Office and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Blossom man arrested for drug possession
On Saturday at 4 p.m., a Paris officer was dispatched to the 2200 Block of Bella Vista Drive in reference to a male subject being passed out in the driver’s seat of a parked Chevy truck and the engine had been running several hours.
A burnt glass pipe with white residue was in plain view.
Brandon Lee Smith, 45, of Blossom, was awakened and arrested for possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and booked into the Paris Jail.
Police respond to call of car hitting building
On Saturday at 5 p.m., Paris dispatch received a call that a vehicle had run into an apartment building in the George Wright Homes Complex, in the 600 block of 7th Street SW.
The arriving officer observed that a Ford Expedition had impacted the front of an apartment. The driver was slumped over in the vehicle; not conscious but breathing and had no visible injuries. The subject appeared to be suffering from an overdose or a medical episode. A prescription container, containing a usable amount of green leafy substance, identified as synthetic marijuana (K-2) was located.
Paris EMS transported the subject to Paris Regional Health for treatment. A warrant will be sought for driving while intoxicated/2 or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
Paris man arrested on multiple charges
At 1:42 a.m., Sunday, Paris officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1600 block of Ballard Drive.
Paris officers approached a parked vehicle with its lights on and observed a male subject asleep in the driver’s seat. A pistol was seen in the driver’s seat, laying against the subject’s leg.
Deshawn Antarus Alexander, 28, of Paris, thenwoke up. The firearm was secured and Alexander was asked to exit the vehicle. Alexander exited the vehicle and began to evading on foot.
A taser was deployed and Alexander was arrested, treated by EMS and later booked into the Paris jail for evading arrest/detention with prior convictions and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.
Investigation continues into stolen bicycle
On Sunday, at 5:47 p.m., officers took a robbery report in the 700 block of Graham Street, wherein a victim stated that his bicycle was stolen from him at gunpoint.
The case in under investigation.
Truck reported stolen, recovered later that day
On Monday at 6:45 p.m., a victim told a Paris police officer that while he had been working in the fields in the 1200 block of New Jefferson Road; he had left the keys in his green 2000 Ford F150 truck (blocked by a tree line) and it had been stolen.
The victim had no suspects in mind and was unsure who would have come into the field looking into his truck.
At 9:02 pm, an officer responded to a DWI call involving a truck matching the stolen truck description, driving all over the road.
A felony stop was conducted in the 1000 block of 6th Street SW and Cadairron Ahmon Cooper, 17, of Mesquite, was identified as the driver and arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Investigation to begin into reported assault
On Monday at 7:51 p.m., an assault family/household member-impeding breath/strangulation report was taken from the 4000 block of Brandyn Place that had occurred earlier in the day at a different location, around the 1300 block of Clarksville Street.
The victim told a Paris police officer that she had been chocked by her boyfriend, making it difficult for her to breathe, after he became angry from viewing contents on her phone.
The incident will be investigated.
Calls For Service: From Friday through Monday, the Paris Police Department responded to 308 calls for service, arrested 11 adults and made 27 traffic stops.
