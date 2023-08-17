Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement news releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Investigation continues into reported burglary
On Tuesday at 9:32 a.m., a victim of a burglary of a residence in the 500 block of 10th Street SE told a Paris police officer that Monday he worked outside in the heat all day and had gone straight to his bedroom to sleep after work. After waking Tuesday morning, he noticed two empty root beer bottles in the toilet and realized his home had been entered Monday.
A metal can containing $150 in cash and $400 in miscellaneous “antique” coins, a semi-auto pistol, two guitars and keys were missing. The residence was dusted for latent prints.
The victim listed a potential suspect to be investigated.
Task force investigates recovered stolen trailer
At 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, a member of the Northeast Texas Auto Task Force observed a dump trailer parked behind a vacant burnt down house in the 1500 block of East Washington Street. During his inspection of the trailer; the trailer was determined to be reported stolen in October 2016 to the La Marque Police Department. The investigation is still active.
Police probe reported aggravated assault
On Tuesday at 7:59 p.m., after briefly speaking with a victim while he was being treated for abrasions to his left elbow in the back of an ambulance, Paris officers took a report on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim stated that he and his girlfriend had been walking in the 1200 block of West Washington Street; when his girlfriend’s ex-husband approached them in a vehicle. The driver missed hitting him, but turned the vehicle around in the opposite direction and hit him with the vehicle’s mirror.
The suspect is also being investigated for tamper/fabricate physical evidence related to the incident.
One man arrested after drugs, firearm found
At 2:50 p.m., Wednesday, officers accompanied members of the Lamar County Probation Department to a residence in the 1200 block of Cooper Street on a probation violation warrant.
Officers contacted Mario Edwardo Lozano as he tried to flee the residence. Lozano was arrested and a subsequent search of the residence revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia, narcotics and a firearm.
Lozano was booked for the initial warrant, possession of marijuana, and manufacturing or delivery of narcotics.
Man arrested on outstanding warrant
On Wednesday morning, officers responded to the Lamar County Probation office in the 4300 block of Bonham Street where they arrested Cedric Ricks on an outstanding warrant stemming from an assault in the 300 block of Stone Avenue in early June 2023.
Ricks had been accused of assaulting a family member and of choking them with his hands. He was booked and placed in jail.
Man arrested on warrant out of Hopkins County
On Wednesday evening, an officer sent to a disturbance call in the 300 block of 18th Street SW, was advised that a suspect, Zavier Rollerson, was found in the backseat of a victim’s car and when confronted, began to have a medical event.
Paris EMS was on scene treating the suspect. Rollerson was transported by EMS to the hospital and treated.
It was found that Rollerson had a warrant for motion to revoke his probation on an aggravated robbery incident from Hopkins County.
Upon being medically cleared, Rollerson was arrested on the charges from Hopkins County without incident.
Suspects to be sought in burglary of a residence
At 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, an officer was advised of a burglary of a residence in the 500 block of Bonham Street.
Suspects had taken numerous clothing items as well as a bicycle from the victim’s residence. The victim was later contacted by a witness who advised them the suspects had brought some of her property to their residence in the 600 block of 5th Street SE. Police were again called and assisted with recovery of some of the property.
The incident is still being investigated and warrants will be sought for the known suspects.
Calls For Service: The Paris Police Department responded to 77 calls for service, arrested three adults and made two traffic stops Tuesday. Officers made one traffic stops, three adult arrests, and answered 105 calls for service Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.