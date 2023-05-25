Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement news releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Traffic stop results
in drug arrest
At 3:44 a.m. Wednesday, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1500 block of Graham Street. The driver, James Casey, admitted to possession of marijuana, which was in the vehicle. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, the officer found other narcotics and paraphernalia for drug use.
Casey was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
One arrested at
scene of a disturbance
On Tuesday, a Paris police officer was assisting an officer from another agency in a disturbance call in the 3100 block of Pine Mill Road at 8:44 a.m.
The officer attemptedto take an uncooperative individual into custody. Officers were able to subdue the individual after a brief struggle and the subject was transported to Lamar County Jail per the arresting agency’s policy.
Police take report on theft of medications
At 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, a report was taken of the theft of prescription narcotics from a home health patient living in the 300 block of 19th Street SE. It is believed that the narcotics were taken by a family member. The theft was reported by the home health provider.
The prescribing physician was notified and an investigation is planned.
Victims report ID
fraud to police
On Tuesday afternoon, a report was received of a fraudulent account.
The victim had become aware that some other individual, who is unknown to the victim, had opened a department store account in their name and was utilizing their address. The complainant reported this to their bank as well as to credit bureaus.
A second report was taken around the same time involving an unrelated victim who found that their Social Security information was being used by an unknown individual for employment purposes and possibly to obtain her tax refunds. The victim was referred to the Social Security Administration office
Paris woman arrested
for drug possession
At 10:31 p.m., Wednesday, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue. A passenger in the vehicle, Aimee Foster, was observed to be in possession of medication that was not in it’s original prescription container. Through interviewing Foster and researching the type of medication she had in her possession, it was established that the medication was a prescription drug and that Foster had not been prescribed the medication by a physician.
Foster was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug. She was booked and transported to Lamar County Jail
Local officers join in search for stolen vehicles
On Tuesday afternoon, officers of the local Auto Theft Task Force, consisting of officers from Paris Police Department and Lamar County Sherrif’s Office, conducted service of a search warrant while assisting with an investigation in Hunt County Texas. The officers were assisting Carrolton Police Department along with other agencies in a search for a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle was tracked to a location in Hunt County where officers recovered a total of six stolen vehicles. Officers also recovered numerous auto parts as well as tools, forklifts and assorted other items that were used in the conducting of a “chop shop” at the location.
Calls For Service: Officers made seven traffic stops, four arrests and answered 113 calls for service Tuesday. Officers made 24 traffic stops, two arrests and answered 100 calls for service Wednesday.
