Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Paris man arrested for evading, parole violation
On Friday at 10:-9 a.m., Paris police officers responded to the 1200 block of Clarksville Street to an assault. The complainant stated a male was “beating” the female.
The victim stated that the suspect grabbed her shirt but did not assault her. The suspect, Aaron Michael Moreno, 33, of Paris was located hiding inside the residence’s attic. Moreno escaped the attic and was arrested after a foot pursuit from officers and was taken into custody for evading aArrest/detention and a parole violation warrant.
Woman arrested for bodily injury to the elderly
On Friday, at 11:25 p.m., Paris Dispatch received a call of a disturbance in the 2000 block of Kyle Drive. Responding officers observed a 71-year-old female victim to have visible facial injuries.
The victim stated that her daughter, Monica Grace Marrie Swann, 34, of Paris, had pulled her hair, struck her in the head and face with her fist and pushed her thumb into her throat.
Swann was arrested and booked for injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to commit bodily injury. The victim requested an emergency protective order.
Complainant reports theft of rifle at gun show
At 1:14 p.m., Friday, a victim spoke with a community service officer over the telephone and stated that he believed that his Henry Model H024-3030 rifle was stolen on May 27 while he was operating a booth at a gun show held at Love Civic Center.
The victim stated while he was taking other merchandise and supplies to his vehicle he had left items unattended, including this rifle. Today, he noticed the box was empty as he was preparing for another gun show.
Bogata man arrested for DWI-3rd after accident
On Saturday at 2:16 a.m, a Paris officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the 3700 block of Clarksville Street.
During the investigation, Travillion Chancey Lane, 52, of Bogata, was located laying in the ditch in the 3600 block. Travillion was observed to have extremely slurred speech and had an extremely hard time keeping his balance.
Travillion refused to perform the standard field sobriety test and stated “just take me to jail.” Travillion was arrested for driving while intoxicated-3rd or more and duty on striking structure/fixture or highway landscaping.
Man arrested on out of state felony warrant
At 6:22 a.m., Saturday, after a Paris officer responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Main Street, Quentarius Dermon Green, 33, of Paris, was observed walking in the 200 Block of 1st Street SW and arrested for an outstanding parole violation-burglary/theft/breaking- entering/possession of a firearm warrant issued by the Arkansas Board of Parole.
Woman arrested on weapon, drug charges
A Paris officer conducted a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in the 2000 block of 19th Street NW for an expired registration. The odor of marijuana could be smelled when making contact with the driver, Jennifer Lee Taylor, 36, of Sumner.
When asked about the marijuana, Taylor advised that she ate it. A green leafy substance was observed inside her mouth. A semi-auto pistol was on the passenger floorboard and additional marijuana was located in a medical dispensary tub.
Taylor was booked for unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and felony tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence.
Investigation continues into shots fired incident
At 4:06 a.m. Sunday, shots were reported being fired in the area of a club in the 300 block of Clement Road. An arriving officer observed a lot of vehicles leaving the scene and multiple people in the parking lot refused to answer any of the officer’s questions, so the officer left that scene.
At 5:13 am; Paris Dispatch received multiple calls relating to the incident. Several windshields had been damaged by bullets. One victim was being treated at a medical facility for embedded glass in her back, arm, face and leg. Officers have the name of a suspect and are investigating several felony offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.
Felony stalking reported; protective order filed
On Sunday night, a Paris officer took a felony stalking report from a victim in the 2200 block of 40th Street SE to be investigated. The victim has been receiving threatening text messages from her ex-boyfriend/father of her child. The officer also completed an order for an emergency protective order for the victim.
Man arrested on Lamar, Delta county warrants
At 2:26 a.m., Monday,, law enforcement officers made contact with Kendrick DeJuan Davis, 40, of Powderly in the 1100 block of Grove Street and he was taken into custody for a Lamar County warrant of continuous violence against the family, and also a Delta County warrant for violation of probation/driving while intoxicated.
Paris woman arrested after disturbance
At 4:15 p.m., Monday, an officer responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at 19th Street NW and and Bonham Street.
A female there had allegedly used profane language at the victim. The officer made contact with Paula Kay Larkin, who was pointed out as the suspect. When questioned, Larkin gave a false name and date of birth. She was subsequently identified as Paula Larkin and was found to have an outstanding warrant out of the Austin Parole Board for harassment of a public servant.
Larkin was arrested on the listed charge as well as for failure to identify as a fugitive from justice. She was booked and taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls For Service: The Paris Police Department responded to 262 calls for service, arrested 14 people and made 43 traffic stops on Friday through Sunday. Officers made 22 traffic stops, 4 arrests and answered 177 calls for service Monday.
