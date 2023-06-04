Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Collin County man arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon
On Thursday at 8:31 a.m., Paris police officers was dispatched to a convenience store in the 3700 Block of Lamar Avenue for a security check; wherein a male was outside the building threatening people with a hatchet.
Officers arrived and observed a subject with a hatchet and a large fixed blade knife in plain view on his belt. After a short period of time, officers were able to disarm the subject and detain him.
Zachary Eustacio DeJesus, 26, of Irving, had threatened the store manager when he was asked to leave the premises. DeJesus had pulled the large knife and stated to the manager that he would not leave until he found out who killed his mother.
DeJesus was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and also on a Collin County warrant for assault of a peace officer or judge.
Lamar County man arrested for multiple felony acts
On Thursday afternoon, a Paris officer responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of East Price Street.
A witness stated that he observed a male subject fire a pistol into the air while being in a verbal altercation with a female subject. The female subject stated that she had been dating Hunter Lee Clinkenbeard, 36, of Lamar County, for over a year and they were arguing because she was breaking up with him.
After the initial investigation; Clinkenbeard was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Burglary report under investigation
Also on Thursday afternoon, apartment managers in the 400 block of Grand Avenue showed a Paris police officer video footage of a male and female subject kicking down an apartment door, entering and stealing $100 in cash and a small marijuana pipe.
The burglary of a habitation is under investigation.
One man arrested for drug possession
At 6:47 p.m Thursday, Paris dispatch received a call for a security check on a subject lying by a dumpster in the 1500 block of Clarksville Street.
The officer arrived and located a homeless man, Kamal Tamir McWilliams, 43, passed out next to a dumpster with several items lying next to him. McWilliams was awakened and arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the concealment of methamphetamine in his cigarette package.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for drugs
At 10:14 p.m. Thursday, a Paris officer initiated a traffic stop in the 1900 block of West Kaufman Street for an expired motor vehicle registration violation.
The driver, Timothy Lynn Samis, 48, of Reno, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Meth was located in the center console, inside a round cylindrical M&M candy container and also under the vehicle seat.
Samis was arrested and booked for possession of a controlled substance.
Calls For Service: The Paris Police Department responded to 61 calls for service, arrested four people and made two traffic stops Thursday.
