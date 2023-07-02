Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Reckless driving leads to arrest for possession
At 11:23 p.m. Thursday, a traffic stop for driving recklessly in the 1200 block of NE Loop 286 resulted in the arrest of Ieean Hunter Honsinger.
Honsinger refused to sign citations for his traffic violations and was therefore placed under arrest. He was transported to the Police Department for booking. Officers inventorying the vehicle located narcotics in Honsinger’s vehicle. He was also charged with the possession of a controlled substance.
One man arrested on warrants after shoplifting complaint
Officers responded to a complaint of shoplifting in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street. They made contact with Louis Huley, who was accused of shoplifting at a local grocery store.
Huley denied the accusations. A warrant check found that Huley was wanted for misdemeanor warrants and he was arrested on the warrants. A subsequent pat down revealed stolen items on his person concealed beneath his clothing.
It was later found that Huley had two previous convictions for theft, enhancing this charge to a felony. He was booked and placed in jail.
Reminder: The City of Paris wishes to remind all citizens of Paris and Lamar County that the possession of or use of fireworks is prohibited within the City of Paris by ordinance. Use of fireworks may result in a fine of up to $2,000 and the confiscation of the fireworks in possession.
Calls For Service: Paris police officers made 16 traffic stops, four arrests and answered 116 calls for service Thursday.
(0) comments
