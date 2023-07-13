Police briefs are compiled from daily local law enforcement news releases. All suspects listed in this compilation are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Suspect in burglary/assault subject of search
On Tuesday at 10:56 a.m., Paris police officers responded to a burglary of a residence in the 10 block of W. Washington Street. A suspect had kicked in the victim’s door and assaulted her. There were witnesses to the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and the suspect could not be located at the time of the call.
Officers respond to call about assault
At 4:16 a.m., Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a call of an assault in the 2500 block of N. Main Street.
The victim and a suspect were staying in a room at a hotel/motel when the suspect assaulted the victim. The victim was taken at their request to the local hospital.
When the victim returned, she found that the suspect had left her two children, both under three years of age, alone in the room and unattended. The welfare of the children was checked and they were found to be unharmed.
A report for assault and abandoning a child was taken. The suspect was not located. The investigation will continue.
Light police activity reported Wednesday
Officers served several misdemeanor warrants during this reporting period but calls were light during the rest of the reporting period.
Calls For Service: Paris police officers made 15 traffic stops, one arrest and answered 11 calls for service Tuesday.
Officers made 11 traffic stops, four arrests and answered 115 calls for service on Wednesday.
