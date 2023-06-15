Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
One man arrested at scene of disturbance
On Tuesday, at 8:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance in progress in the 3700 block of Pine Mill Road, where they made contact with a victim who advised they had been assaulted by Cody Roberts, a family member.
Roberts was still on scene and continued to act in an aggressive manner, failing to follow instructions of officers and exhibiting aggressive behaviors towards the victim. Roberts was placed under arrest. He resisted transport to the jail.
During the investigation it was found that Roberts had choked the victim during the assault. He was charged with assault of a family member-impeding breath and resisting arrest/transport.
He was placed in the city jail.
Paris man evades police and is charged on multiple counts
A 1:22 p.m., Tuesday, officers attempted to stop Fred Sanders in the 600 block of Bonham Street for an outstanding warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.
The stop began in the 10 block of 7th Street NW, at which time Sanders refused to stop his vehicle. Sanders made several turns onto various streets in the area and then pulled his vehicle over after returning to the 700 block of Bonham Street.
Sanders was arrested for evading arrest in a vehicle. Officers then located a package of narcotics in the roadway where Sanders had discarded it. He was charged with tampering with evidence as well as manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
He was taken to the police department where he was booked and transported to Lamar County Jail.
Burglary in west Paris under investigation
A 1:43 today, officers were dispatched to an alarm in the 700 block of Bonham Street.
The door to a business had been forced open. No one was located inside the business, but numerous items had been taken including cash.
The burglary is under investigation by Paris police detectives.
Calls For Service: Paris police officers made eight traffic stops, four arrests and answered 115 calls for service on Tuesday. Officers made five traffic stops and two arrests and answered 154 calls for service Wednesday.
