Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
One arrested on motion to revoke probation warrant
On Tuesday, an officer responded to the Parole Office and arrested Shawn Lee Gonzales for an outstanding motion to revoke probation warrant.
He was transferred to the Lamar County jail.
Man arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle
Officers responded to a call of a welfare concern in the 400 block of Grand Avenue at 18:06 p.m. Tuesday, and were advised that Walter Miller was in the area driving recklessly. It was reported that Miller was intoxicated.
An officer observed Miller speeding in the area and attempted to stop him. Miller fled in his vehicle and attempted to evade the officer. He was pursued to his residence and taken into custody for evading arrest in a vehicle. He was processed and taken to Lamar County Jail.
Crash leads to woman’s arrest, booking for DWI
Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3200 block of NE Loop 286. Witnesses had reported that one of the drivers was possibly intoxicated.
Officers made contact with Tina Marie Randle and found her to be under the influence of some substance causing her to be incoherent and unable to function or balance. She was evaluated at the scene and then taken into custody for DWI.
It was found that Randle had two previous convictions for DWI and she was charged accordingly. Randlel was taken to the Police Department and booked, then later transferred to the county jail.
Woman arrested on parole violation warrant
At 7:44 p.m. Tuesday, officers contacted Misty Smith in the 800 block of E. Price Street and arrested her on an outstanding parole violation warrant. She was booked and taken to County Jail.
Officer responds to report of stolen cell phone
At 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, an officer received a report of a stolen cell phone occurring in the area of 2200 East Price Street. A known juvenile suspect had stolen a cell phone from another subject. The investigation will continue.
Investigation continues into reported criminal mischief of a vehicle
Officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1200 block of Clarksville Street at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A known suspect had damaged the victim’s vehicle and stolen parts from it as well. The investigation is ongoing. Damages will be over $2,500.
Traffic stop leads to warrant, drug arrests
On Wednesday at 11:41 a.m., a Paris patrolman stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of West Kaufman Street for failure to display license plates.
The driver, Angel Dawn Reaves, 35, of Paris, was confirmed for a manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance/repeat offender warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. During a consensual search of the passenger, Colby Chase Franks, 23, of Honey Grove, approximately 0.54 grams of methamphetamine was located in his jeans pocket.
Franks was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance-state jail felony because he was in direct possession of a usable amount of meth
Both were booked in the Paris jail.
One arrested for aggravated robbery
At 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, a female victim (with red marks on her arm) advised that while in the 500 block of East Houston Street, a subject made threats towards her, while displaying and swinging a knife. The subject forcefully pulled a bag off of her shoulder, took the bag and left in a vehicle, believed headed to the 800 block of East Price Street.
An assisting officer located Christopher Micheal Butterick, 37, of Paris, on East Price Street with a knife sheath on his belt but no knife.
A credit/debit card belonging to the victim was located in the front yard. Butterick was arrested for aggravated robbery.
One arrested after early morning disturbance
Early today, two Paris police officers responded to a disturbance in progress in the 3100 block of Clarksville Street.
The victim advised officers that her boyfriend Royce Dawon Jenkins, 43, of Paris, assaulted her and had placed her in a headlock, restricted her airway, preventing breathing.
Officers observed injuries consistent with the statements and took Jenkins into custody for assault of a family./household member/impede breathing/circulation and booked him into the Paris jail.
Calls for Service: Paris police officers made 15 traffic stops, six arrests and answered 92 calls for service on Tuesday. Officers responded to 59 calls for service, arrested five people and made 11 traffic stops Wednesday.
