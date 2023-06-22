Police briefs are compiled from local law enforcement press releases. All suspects listed are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Man arrested for theft with prior convictions
At 11:16 a.m., Tuesday, an officer served a warrant in the 1800 block of NE Loop 286 and arrested Dennis Ray Goley on a warrant for theft, less than $2,500, with two prior convictions of theft.
This stemmed from an incident in March of this year involving a theft from a business in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue.
Goley was booked and taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Tuesday traffic stop
leads to drug arrest
At 9:39 p.m., Tuesday, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the 2800 block of Lamar Avenue. Contact was made with Keith Eric Kent.
A routine “pat down” of Kent revealed a bag containing drug paraphernalia as well as two types of narcotics. Kent was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Traffic stop leads
to arrest on warrant
On Tuesday afternoon, during a traffic stop in the 4800 block of Old Clarksville Road, an officer made contact with Laura Denise Reynolds. A warrant check revealed that Reynolds was wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Austin.
She was arrested, booked and taken to Lamar County Jail.
Man sleeping in car arrested for narcotics
On Tuesday morning, officers responding to a welfare check on a parking lot in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue contacted Carl Duwayne Daniels, who was sleeping in his vehicle.
Daniels was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics as well as having misdemeanor warrants from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested, booked and taken to the County Jail.
Law enforcement recovers stolen vehicle
At 1.43 p.m., Tuesday, an officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of E. Grove Street. An investigation by officers of the Paris Police Department and the Regional Auto Theft Task Force located the vehicle which was towed to the department property until a right to possession could be established.
The suspect identity is known but they have not been contacted at this time.
One man arrested
for drug possession
At 10:35 a.m., Wednesday, officers were attempting to serve a warrant in the 700 block of Bonham Street. As officers were entering the property, another officer observed a backpack being thrown from an upstairs window.
The backpack was recovered and found to contain a large amount of marijuana and cash. The warrant was served and one individual was taken by The Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
A search warrant for the residence was applied for and granted. A subsequent service of the warrant located more marijuana, a significient amount of cash, handguns, narcotics, and various paraphernalia.
Jose Rafael Quijada was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
He was booked and transported to the county jail.
Calls For Service: Paris Police officers made 11 traffic stops, five arrests and answered 100 calls for service Tuesday. On Wednesday, fficers made 11 traffic stops, seven arrests, and answered 112 calls for service.
