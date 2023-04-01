main shot.JPG

People came early for Steak Wars on Saturday on Main Street between Kaufman and Austin streets to enjoy food and drink, music, games and conversation all while benefiting the Boys & Girls Club.

A prime event will spice things up in downtown Paris this weekend as Paris Steak Wars enters its third year. The event, set for South Main Iron, features more than 1,000 prime ribeye steaks and has raised more than $46,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Paris since 2021.

Paris Steak Wars is organized by Iron Communities, a local nonprofit focused on supporting events that contribute to the local community. The board is excited to announce new additions to the ever-growing event, organizers said in a news release.

