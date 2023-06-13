Paris Public Library’s gallery was a construction zone Thursday when young builders used Legos to create structures out of the plastic building blocks as part of the weekly Lego League.
The construction area was filled with kids letting their imaginations run wild in their creations.
There were farms, beaches, lakes, zoos and even Spiderman, sort of.
Sam Ford, who was with his older brother Jack, said he was building a soccer field because that is what he likes to play when he is not on the construction crew.
“I like to play it (Legos),” said Sam, who even though he is only 6 has been playing with Legos for a “long, long time.”
He said the good thing about Legos is “they will stay together.”
He said he got all his knowledge of Legos from his older brother Jack Ford, 9, who was busy creating a landscape he enjoys.
“I am building a beach. The blue is the ocean and the brown is the sand,” he said of his colorful creation.
Right next to him Gunner Spann, 8, was putting together an eclectic site that included a workout station and an airplane car.
He also made a stand for Aquaman to leave his trident. The trident was there in the stand, but Aquaman was nowhere to be found.
“Aquaman had to go away to do something else,” he said.
Not far away, Mavrick Spilman, 8, had all kinds of creations going on.
He had a pool for people to swim in, he said.
“I had a zoo with a tiger and Chewbacca in it,” he said proudly.
He also had Spiderman inching up some silky threads with a window at the end of the webbing.
“He is trying to get to his home,” he said.
Dawson Chapman, 5, was at the library with his dad, Bryon Chapman.
“I am building Lego guys,” he said. “That is a pond and the horse is going to jump over it.”
The kids had a good time building and many of them said they would be back,
Library Director Connie Lawman said she would be ready with the Legos for the kids’ return.
“It is pure make-believe space,” she said. “Children can create, build and make friends with a little help from Legos.”
The Lego sessions will be held Thursdays in the library gallery at 1 p.m. They are free and all the kids have to bring is their imaginations.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.