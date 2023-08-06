Beth Bray.jpg

Beth Bray is the chairwoman of the advisory council of CitySqure Paris.

 Submitted photo

Derald Bulls retired from CitySquare Paris as part time executive director effective July 24, but we are fortunate that he will remain on our Advisory Council. 

Under Derald’s leadership from 2021-2023, and through personal gifts and grants from local, regional, and national foundations, CitySquare was able to invest close to $500,000 to renovate essentially the entire facility. A new gym floor, which accommodates basketball, pickleball, and volleyball, along with a new roof over our neighbor support center, new LED lighting, an ADA bathroom and shower installation, updated kitchen and laundry facilities, and added plexiglass windows throughout for safety all were completed.  He also oversaw bids and scheduling for a new HVAC system that will soon be installed throughout the entire campus.  All of this done while  CitySquare remains debt-free because of his exceptional fundraising success.

