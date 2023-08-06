Derald Bulls retired from CitySquare Paris as part time executive director effective July 24, but we are fortunate that he will remain on our Advisory Council.
Under Derald’s leadership from 2021-2023, and through personal gifts and grants from local, regional, and national foundations, CitySquare was able to invest close to $500,000 to renovate essentially the entire facility. A new gym floor, which accommodates basketball, pickleball, and volleyball, along with a new roof over our neighbor support center, new LED lighting, an ADA bathroom and shower installation, updated kitchen and laundry facilities, and added plexiglass windows throughout for safety all were completed. He also oversaw bids and scheduling for a new HVAC system that will soon be installed throughout the entire campus. All of this done while CitySquare remains debt-free because of his exceptional fundraising success.
In January of 2021, Derald led a strategic planning session with our board, which helped guide and shape the success of the past two years. He created a newsletter for CitySquare, improved the meal offerings (now includes breakfast and lunch five days per week and lunch on Saturdays thanks to area churches), expanded clothing closets for children, women, and men, and relocated, and thus doubled, our laundry room capacity. He offered our campus as a receiving station for tornado relief donations, solidified many new donor and grant opportunities, helped work with a local team for severe and extreme weather relief sheltering, and built many new relationships within the community to benefit CitySquare and thus the neighbors being served.
In 2022, CitySquare increased neighbors served by 400% over 2021. What follows are neighbor assistance statistics in 2022 under Derald’s leadership with some year-to-date statistics in bold.
• 2,026 neighbors representing 909 families (1,276)
• 8,717 hot meals served (breakfast and lunch) (8,347)
• 1,382 showers taken (1,076)
• 773 loads of laundry washed/dried (453)
• 16,137 items of clothing distributed (8,411)
• 412 teens took part in our after-school Teen Center
• 430 referrals made to local social agencies to assist our neighbors
• 7,053 area residents have visited/used CitySquare facilities for community engagement
• 4,997 teens/kids have been involved in one or more activity at CitySquare
• Pickleball being played twice a week in our gymnasium
All that Derald has conquered as a “part time” executive director over the past two years has been truly remarkable. We are so blessed that he shared his love, his passion to help, his leadership, and his above-and-beyond dedication to CitySquare, and we are thrilled that he will remain a part of the CitySquare team while serving on the advisory council.
Many thanks to Derald for his sacrificial time, effort, and energy in leading the mission of CitySquare Paris.
