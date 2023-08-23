As of 3:58 p.m. local time on Tuesday August 22, 2023, Lamar County is officially under a burn ban, prohibiting the action of outdoor burning.
Exceptions to the ban include outdoor activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The ban will be for seven days unless renewed by the Commissioners’ court.
Conditions around the area, have made it necessary to constitute the ban, due to the excessive heatwave throughout.
A violation of this order is a Class C Misdemeanor, which is punishable by fine not to exceed $500.
For more information on this story, look in Thursday’s Paris News.
