Fox joins Glass Land & Home
Joining the staff at Glass Land & Home is Missy Fox, a lifelong resident of Lamar County.
Fox retired as a paramedic for Paris/Lamar County EMS after 20 years. She became a registered nurse in 2015 and continues to serve her community.
She and her husband, Michael, have been married 22 years and have two children, Kindle, 17, and Kylie, 15. They both attend Prairiland High School. Missy and Michael enjoy real estate investing, including creating subdivisions, rental housing, RV parks and commercial property.
Fox’s goal is to make each client feel at ease buying/selling property. She strives to ensure the buying and selling process is fun, easy and stress-free.
