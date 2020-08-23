POWDERLY — A new Family Dollar has been built next to the Powderly Dairy Queen and is expected to open by the end of the month.
“Family Dollar carefully selects new locations where we can fill a need in a vibrant community,” stated a company spokesperson.
The new 9,544 square foot Family Dollar store will be located at 9979 U.S. Hwy. 271, and is scheduled to open on Thursday, August 27.
The store will be open seven days a week, the company spokesperson added, and is now looking to hire both customer service representatives and sales floor associates.
Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at FamilyDollar.com/careers, or in person at the store location.
Family Dollar is owned by Dollar Tree, Inc., headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia. The company generally sells merchandise for at or less than $1, and most other items are below $10, including frozen and refrigerated food, beauty essentials, household products, pet food, diapers, electronics, hardware and automotive supplies, apparel and seasonal items. The offerings include popular name brands and the store’s own private label merchandise.
