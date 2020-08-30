Construction is on track for a January completion of a $1 million facility to house Paris Children’s Dentistry at 4300 Lamar Ave.
“We are looking forward to this move into more spacious facilities,” Dr. Shenica Scott said about her new office building.
The 4,000-square-foot clinic will include 14 treatment rooms, including a large hygiene bay where up to four children in a single family can be treated simultaneously.
“This will cut down on the amount of time a family with several children will spend at the office,” Scott said.
Originally from Commerce, Dr. Scott came to Paris in 2016. She earned her degree in dental surgery from Baylor College of Dentistry in 2011.
Paris Children’s Dentistry currently is located at the Paul Jackson Medical Clinic, 4550 Lamar Ave.
