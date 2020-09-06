When Meagan Lewis isn’t busy raising three children, tending to her deer farm or hunting and fishing, she’s got her boots on the ground selling real estate with Keller Williams in Paris.
Lewis, who recently moved from the Houston area, has been in the real estate business for two years, but brings 13 years of marketing and sales experience to the table and is ready to negotiate to secure buyers the best deal possible on the home or property of their dreams.
“We have literally just moved to the Paris area, so I’m hitting the ground running,” Lewis said.
Inspired by her grandmother who used to flip houses, Lewis wanted to go into a similar line of work after seeing how her grandma was able to turn houses into homes for buyers and renters. Lewis’s grandmother used to deck her properties out with antiques, dressing them up for her renters, and as Lewis grew up and saw how happy many of her grandmother’s clients were, she was inspired to get involved in the same field.
“It just seemed like (my grandmother) had so much care for (her buyers and renters),” Lewis said. “And that always stuck with me. So growing up it was always in the back of my mind, I always knew that real estate was something that I had an interest in myself and I wanted to get involved in after that.”
Lewis said she decided to make the move to Northeast Texas because of family in the area as well as a property she purchased near Paris for her family’s deer farm, Antlers Trophy Whitetails. Never one to be stuck inside, Lewis is happy to have the opportunity to interact with wildlife and be a part of raising animals.
“I enjoy it so much. I love it,” she said. “And I really like whenever we have our babies, because we just had fawns about a month or two ago, and that's what's really fun. It's fun to like bottle feed them whenever they're not with their mom.”
Lewis’s down-to-earth attitude and passion for the outdoors is part of why she’s called the “Lady in Camo Realtor.” She’s not afraid to get outside, and as an avid archer, she’s known for being clad in her signature camo print — something that isn’t all that common in the real estate scene.
“I've always thought it was kind of cool to not have to go with the crowd and be a follower,” Lewis said. “And I like to just be myself. I don't have to dress in business suits all the time. And I like that about me, personally. And I mean, other people kind of like that too. Because it's kind of how you connect with other people and let them know that you're like a person just the same as they are.”
Lewis specializes in selling residential properties and farmland and can be contacted at 979-864-7732, meagan.lewis@kw.com, or meagan-lewis.kw.com.
