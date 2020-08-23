Paris Regional Medical Center has announced that Mark Ferris, MD, has joined its staff and is now offering critical care and pulmonology services to patients throughout Paris and the surrounding region.
Dr. Ferris brings more than 20 years of clinical experience to Paris Regional and, alongside Dr. Ghana Khadka, secures 24/7 ICU coverage.
“Dr. Ferris has decades of experience in treating a range of pulmonary conditions and is also instrumental in our ICU patient care,” said Steve Hyde, CEO of Paris Regional Medical Center. “This specialty is something we have been looking to fulfill for some time, but given the current situation with Covid-19 and the respiratory effects it has, we are incredibly fortunate to have his skillset here in our community.”
Dr. Ferris joins Paris Regional from City Hospital at White Rock in Dallas, where he served as the ICU medical director and respiratory therapy director. Before his tenure at City Hospital, he served as medical director at Kindred Hospital White Rock.
Dr. Ferris graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 1988. He completed his residency, critical care fellowship and pulmonary medicine fellowship at the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Ferris is a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians.
Dr. Ferris is now seeing patients at his office in Pavilion I Suite 109 of Paris Regional Medical Center. For a referral or to schedule an appointment, call 903-737-1680.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.