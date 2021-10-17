The best way to keep your car in shape is good-old fashioned routine maintenance, car experts here in Paris and elsewhere advise.
“Maintenance is the main thing,” said Jeff Taber, owner of Taber Automotive.
That means keeping current on oil changes, keeping the oil filters clean, checking the fluid and coolant levels, he said.
Also know the condition of your car’s battery, he said.
“If you have a battery that is borderline, bring it into a shop to get it checked before it dies on you and leaves you stranded,” he said.
Keep a feel for how the transmission is performing, Taber said.
A vehicle that is hard to shift or has RPMs go up is showing signs the transmission needs to be checked, he said.
“Make sure the transmission fluid stays changed,” he said.
Shop foreman Brandon Brown noted that newer model cars don’t really get tune-up anymore.
A tune up is where the technician manually checks engine parts that contribute to making the car perform at its best.
Since the early 2000s or so, cars don’t need tune-ups as much as they need to be regularly maintained, Brown said.
It is recommended that vehicle owners have this done with a mechanic every 30,000 miles, he said.
Routine maintenance includes the aforementioned oil changes, which are generally done at their own intervals; brake, transmission and power steering fluid changes, replacing coolant, inspecting belts and hoses, he said.
Keep the car “healthy” to decrease the chances of it breaking down while out on the road, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.