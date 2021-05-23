The largest distraction for drivers is a cellphone, and it affects new and veteran drivers alike, Paris Police Officer Curtis Garrett said.
“Every year distracted drivers are responsible for about 2 and a half million car crashes, and most of the time, it involves the use of a cellphone,” Garrett said.
Other distractions include having multiple passengers, listening to music, applying makeup or grooming, eating or drinking, or reaching for a moving object.
“You know, teenagers have a restriction that only somebody 18 years of age or older can be in the front seat with them, especially a beginner driver, and that’s because a teen driver with one additional passenger is twice as likely to be involved in a fatal car accident than nobody else being in there with them,” Garrett said.
“But anything can be a distraction. If you drop an ink pen on the floor and you reach down to try to pick it up. If you’re singing along with the radio and forget where you are and what you’re doing, you’re distracted,” he said.
Garrett provided a list of ways to practice preventative measures against distracted driving.
Put the cellphone away. Turn it off or make it to where it will not ring while you’re behind the wheel.
Pay attention to your surroundings and make sure you are driving defensively, not offensively.
Always look at least three cars ahead so you’re not surprised by somebody slamming on their breaks right in front of you.
Limit the number of passengers in the vehicle at one time.
The consequences of distracted driving drive home the risks.
“Distracted driving can create a multitude of consequences. Anything from getting a citation and having to pay a citation — you’re gonna have a driving record that way. It’s also going to make your insurance go up by getting the citations or having an accident just because you’re wanting to text somebody or tweet to somebody about where you’re going or what you’re fixing to do. But the biggest thing, the biggest consequence, is you’re going to have to live with yourself if you hit somebody and kill them,” Garrett said.
Other sources also suggest doing a full sweep of the surrounding area every five to seven minutes to keep attention focused on the road and nearby traffic.
Chief Deputy Tommy Moore with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office echoed Garrett’s concerns.
“Well, of course, the biggest distraction that we deal with as law enforcement is cellphones. That is by far the biggest distraction that we see in a vehicle, whether they’re looking at their map, texting, talking, whatever, it’s always obvious when somebody is on their phone and not paying attention,” Moore said.
He also called attention to safety tips for those wanting to avoid distracted driving.
“Wait to have your conversation until you get where you’re going,” Moore said. “Stay off of your phone when you’re behind the wheel. That’s pretty simple. Just stay off your phone. That’s, like I said, probably the biggest cause of driver distraction right now that we deal with.”
