The holidays are a time like no other, when people get a chance to shower those they love in gifts to make them feel just as special as they are. As a year like no other comes to a close, create some beautiful Christmastime memories with a piece of stunning jewelry for that person who makes your heart sing.
David House, owner of David House Jewelry, said several trends are hot this year: black diamonds, initial necklaces and — as always — diamond studs. House said while some gift-givers will go with elaborate pieces, diamond studs are a timeless go-to that can get buyers bang for their buck and are sure to please.
“You take off rings or necklaces at night, or change them out, but diamond studs are the only piece you keep in 24/7,” House said, noting that a classic set of diamond studs goes with just about every look.
House said his black diamond pieces have been so popular, he’s had to order extra and has several different styles of necklaces with stones big and small to suit any style. He added his gold and silver initial necklaces with diamond inlays are the perfect way to personalize a gift with a loved one’s name.
In addition to the black diamonds, House said his store — which he said has the largest selection of diamonds in Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma — carries almost any color of diamond imaginable. From pink to yellow, House said buyers can shower their special someone with a rainbow spectrum of diamonds to fit any color preferences.
In addition to the flashier diamond pieces, House said another hot item this year is mini pieces — necklaces with tiny, intricate pendants and details on them. David House Jewelry carries silver, gold and rose gold mini pieces with decorations ranging from horseshoes to script.
“Women who come here absolutely love the minis,” House said.
Through Christmas, David House Jewelry is offering three complimentary gifts for customers who purchase wares, turning one gift into two. If a customer spends $100, they receive a set of silver studs. If they spend $500, they can take home a three-piece pearl set valued at $160, and if they spend $1,000, a diamond tennis bracelet is theirs to keep — or give to a loved one.
David House also offers up to 36 months of financing and 12 months with no interest. House said he wants beautiful jewelry to be accessible for all, particularly when customers are purchasing pieces for the holiday season.
“We have something for every budget,” House said.
David House Jewelry is accepting special orders through next week so buyers can personalize a gift with an engraving before the big day. Repairs, adjustments and fittings are all done on-site at his store and can be done the same day, which House said is rare, so gifts can be tailored specifically to the customer’s needs — and they won’t have to wait several weeks, until next year, to get their gift back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.