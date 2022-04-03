Chairman, Carl T. Cecil has announced the promotion of Margaret Robins to branch manager at the Collegiate Branch.
Robins began her Liberty career in 2000 as a bookkeeping clerk. In 2013 she transferred to the downtown teller department and in 2016 she was promoted to vault teller/new account representative at the branch.
“I have known Margaret for over 20 years, she has an engaging personality and a way that is uplifting to customers and staff,” said Cecil. “On behalf of management and the board of directors, I congratulate her on the promotion and look forward to working with her as branch manager.”
Robins has over 25 years of banking experience and is well-known for her exceptional customer care. Her first day as acting manager began April 1.
