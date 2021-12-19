On a quiet corner just off the square in Paris, in a neatly restored historical building, sits the Paris Lash & Beauty Academy. Owned and operated by 32-year-old Paris resident Angela Davidson, it has been open since Dec. 7, teaching a half dozen female students the art and craft of eyelash extensions.
Davidson is also the instructor, and the single mother of three said she might not have reached this milestone in her life if not for Covid-19.
“I have always liked my appearance to be nice and neat,” said the single mother of three, “and I started playing with lash clusters in 2015-16, posting on Snapchat. A lot of women began to ask me to do their lashes. I was working full-time as an accountant in a local trailer manufacturer plant but I soon developed a clientele for lashes. I was certified as a lash technician in 2018. I wanted to work in a salon, but I needed a license for that.”
Davidson said she prayed repeatedly about her desire to become a licensed aesthetician.
“As I prayed, I kept hearing ‘Now, now, now,’” she said. “One of my clients told me ‘God’s been telling you to do something, you better do it now.’ That was the confirmation I needed. I quit my job.”
She was soon hired as a lash technician in a local salon, but she worked only a few weeks before the pandemic shut everything down.
“Covid was a part of my blessing,” she said. “I had sent applications to a couple of schools that had gotten back to me, and Ogle School of Hair, Skin and Nails in Dallas stood out to me. I never once thought about how I was going to do this, everything I had worried about for months literally fell into my lap. There was always someone there to help me get to the finish line. After 750 hours of classes and practical application over there, I graduated just before Thanksgiving in 2020, but because of pandemic restrictions, it was several months before I could take the state exams and get my license, but it was the best feeling in the world, when I did.”
Davidson rented a room in a local salon in January of this year, before moving to her own suite in June. In October she rented the building downtown and began to get ready to open her school.
“All off of lashing,” she said.
“So many of my customers were asking me how I got into this, what would they have to do to get into this, where would they have to go to learn to get the training,” she said. “I thought to myself I could do that. I could teach and offer young people the opportunity to learn a skill so they could give back to the community and maybe become teachers themselves. I really wanted to push to get the school started because there are so many people who needed the information on how to get started in this field.”
Davidson said she plans to expand the academy’s curriculum in the future as she brings on other state-licensed instructors, such as cosmetologists and nail technicians.
The Academy currently has 6 students — four full time and two part time — who attend classes Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for full time students and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for part time. The state regulated 320-hours course includes 200-plus hours of hands-on training on subjects from health and safety regulations, key points of lash extension application, lash isolation and creation of lash fans. The rest of the time is spent on the state’s study material and the Texas Department of Licensing Regulations.
“Earlier today, I had a model here and they observed a full lash application process,” Davidson said. “Then they pulled out their kits and began doing lash application on their mannequins. They will take quizzes on what they have learned, but they are all doing well.”
As the students worked, Davidson moved among them, observing, offering suggestions and corrections and answering questions.
Most of the students are local residents but one lives in Talco. All say getting involved in the beauty industry is something they have always had an interest in.
“I’ve been a hairstylist for 10 years,” Briana Carmon said. “I just wanted to try something different.”
“I am interested in being my own boss,” Linda Godinez said. “This will give me the opportunity to do things on my own.”
Davidson said there is a waiting list for the next scheduled class, which she hopes to begin in January.
“I tried a lot of different things — CNA, phlebotomy, insurance licenses — but nothing piqued my interest enough to stay in the field,” she said. “I am passionate about lashes, about providing women a look they can be happy with and happy about themselves. I see no end to this.”
For information on class schedules and tuition at Paris Lash & Beauty Academy, 100 3rd St. NW, call 903-249-1888.
