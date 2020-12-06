Often buoyed by holiday weight gain, approximately 55% of New Year’s resolutions directly relate to health, whether through losing weight, exercising more or eating better. Common myths will have you believe the average person gains 5 pounds over the holiday season, but in reality, average weight gain is less than a pound.
Luckily, health and fitness specialists Jennifer Berquist, Candice Tongson and Alexandra LeePack are here to help keep gains in check.
Berquist and Tongson work as health coaches for Nutrition Journey, where they provide customers with personalized wellness profiles and plans, meal-replacement shakes, nutritious teas and more. They caution that every metabolism differs, leading to different results, but they also have some advice for those concerned about dietary weight gain. Rather than practicing holiday abstinence, the two emphasized the effectiveness of moderation.
“It’s gonna be your portion control and trying to stay away from like the sugar-filled desserts and, you know, yams, and the heavier carbs. Lean more towards your proteins and your vegetables, like turkey,” Tongson said.
Both said the best foods to avoid were desserts or other sugar-laced goodies at the dinner table. They suggested filling the plate with meat and vegetables before adding the other food items.
Berquist pointed to one of the largest weight loss misconceptions by cautioning against skipping meals.
“A lot of people skip meals, and it’s actually more detrimental than it is helpful because you’re missing out on all those nutrients and vitamins that you need,” she said. “I love pecan pie. But I might get half of a piece of pecan pie, and that’s all I need. I’m good. And then I get that taste, I get what I need, and guess what, my next meal is not going to have a piece of pecan pie.
“And it’s tough because I know whenever I started this journey I loved all the good stuff and all the bad things for me, but I learned to moderate and portion it. I can have it, I just can’t have all of it.”
For those looking for another approach to holiday health, Nautilus Family Fitness general manager and personal trainer Alexandra LeePack praised the importance of consistency.
“I like to enjoy the holidays. So it’s Thanksgiving and Christmas, two days. So, for me, I don’t mind, but kind of use those as intuitive eating days and then kind of get right back on track into my regular routine as far as my eating habits. One day never killed anybody. But I don’t ever overdo it, either. I kind of listen to my body, but I do want to enjoy different foods other than what I eat on the norm,” LeePack said.
LeePack suggests people add daily cardio activity into their lifestyle to stay physically fit.
“I like to incorporate exercise six days a week, and I like to incorporate that even on the holidays I come in and do my stuff. So that way my body is constantly moving. But so far as people who are kind of new, I would say stay active. It doesn’t matter if you’re outside walking with family, walking the dog, throwing the ball, but staying active is, I believe, very important when it comes to being around the holidays,” she said.
As long as someone is getting plenty of exercise and eating other food in moderation, LeePack said there was nothing wrong with enjoying the holidays to their fullest.
All three encourage people to come see them at Nutrition Journey and Nautilus Family Fitness for personal advice tailored to them. Nutrition Journey is at 201 N. Collegiate Drive No. 275, Paris, TX 75460, and Nautilus Family Fitness is at 110 S. Collegiate Drive, Paris, TX 75460.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.