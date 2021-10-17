One of the most important aspects of driving is being able to see.
To do that, the car’s windshield needs to be free of cracks, mars and any kind of dirt such as grime. All of those things reduce the visibility of the driver.
“With the cracks, anything that runs across the line of vision needs to be fixed,” said Greg Winn, the owner of Paris Auto Glass. “Cracks are a safety hazard.”
Car owners who find knicks or small cracks in the windshield should go to a repair shop as soon as they can after detecting the bad spot since small cracks can be fixed, he said.
“Anything within the size of a half dollar can be fixed. If you can cover the whole thing with a half dollar, we can repair it,” he said.
But with cracks one has to be careful to keep them from getting bigger and unrepairable.
Extreme heat and extreme cold can turn tiny cracks into bigger ones, he said.
For instance, in the winter when you turn the defroster on, that could cause a damaged windshield to get even worse, making replacement a necessity.
“The minute that hot air hits it, it will split,” Winn said.
Technician Jesse Crawford said drivers should be mindful of how closely they are following other vehicles.
“Don’t follow traffic too closely to avoid rocks on the windshield,” he said. “Watch out especially when you are in construction zones.”
They also advised drivers to keep the windshields clean both inside and out.
