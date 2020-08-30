Site preparation on a new Ashley HomeStore is well underway behind Home Depot in the 3100 block of NE Loop 286.
Although pre-site plans have been filed with the City of Paris Engineering Department, building permits for the 32,000-plus-square-foot facility have yet to be submitted, according to Paris Community Development Coordinator Trinity Frazier.
“Site preparation work began July 17, and our expected opening is planned for early spring,” Ashley HomeStore marketing director Mitzi Dowd said last week from the store’s current location at 4045 Lamar Ave.
“Our entire family and amazing team are incredibly excited about the new construction and expansion of our Ashley HomeStore in Paris,” Dowd said. “We look forward to serving the community and our customers with the value, styles and selection that only the Ashley brand has to offer under one roof.”
