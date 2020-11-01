What started as a vision has blossomed into a reality for Amanda Liles and Amy Stevens. Liles and Stevens now own and operate three health care businesses, Signature Home Health, Waterford Hospice and Signature Home Dialysis, which all have the same goal: to provide the best in home health care services.
The two met each other years ago when Liles was a client of Stevens’ at an insurance agency. Stevens’ mother had recently lost a battle with lung cancer and she saw how few options her mother had for care, so she became inspired to create a better experience for patients and realized Liles would be the perfect person to partner with. Liles had already been a registered nurse for several years, and when Stevens approached her with the idea of creating their own home health care service, she was in.
“We met and she proposed partnering up and starting a home care (business), and I had fallen in love with home care, and so I said, ‘Let’s go for it,’” Liles said.
So in 2008, the two took a leap of faith and founded Signature Home Health, a service that provides compassionate and comprehensive care for patients who prefer to stay in the home rather than go to a facility for their needs. Liles said the early days were challenging.
“We started from scratch,” she said. “I was the only nurse. I was the only aide. I kind of did every bit of it for the first year or so. It was hard stuff. But now we have the homecare, and it has just grown tremendously.”
From starting with just Liles and Stevens, the two now employ around 70 people, and about 25 of them are nurses, so they’re able to care for far more patients than when they opened. Liles said it’s important to her and Stevens that their nurses are motivated, educated and ready to deliver the highest level of care to their patients.
“We’ve got a great group of nurses that are just willing to go above and beyond. And that’s an expectation of mine when I hire nurses on,” Liles said. “I have a line that I always say: ‘I expect excellence here. I’m willing to work side by side with you, but if you can’t perform to that level, that’s OK. It just isn’t for you.’”
She said that careful vetting of employees and dedication to their patients is what makes Signature Home Health and their other two businesses, Waterford Hospice and Signature Home Dialysis stand out.
“I know how important it is to make sure that we’re taking care of our patients in our community,” Liles said. “It’s all about personalized care and going above and beyond and setting yourself apart from others because there are other healthcares in the area, and a lot of home cares.”
Signature Home Health provides skilled nursing, therapy, social workers and medication management, with staff that help patients to complete daily activities and certified nurse’s aides who work in the home to keep patients in the home instead of having to send them to a facility for care.
As Signature Home Health grew, Stevens and Liles were motivated to found another branch of their business, Waterford Hospice. Hospice and palliative care can be a great option for patients who don’t want to spend the rest of their years in an unfamiliar setting and Liles said the work that the two of them have put into Waterford has helped patients who want the best end of life care possible.
“It’s kind of like my baby. I love it. It’s a beautiful service,” Liles said. “People don’t understand it because it’s a scary word. Hospice is a scary word, but the way that the industry is moving, we’re living to be so much older now and then moving into a palliative type plan — we have these disease processes that last, but we don’t want to go to the hospital anymore. We want to be managed in the home. We want to make sure that the rest of our life is the best of our life.”
What makes Waterford and Signature Home Health stand out is that patients are served by the same nurse and doctor, rather than having a revolving door of carers. Liles said not only does this foster trust and familiarity, but it can be safer for the patient as well.
“If you have a different nurse every week, then (they’re) not going to notice a patient’s change from week to week,” she said. “Our nurses are seeing those patients as often as they need, and they’re going to know (if) that patient’s assessment changes, even in the slightest. So it really makes it to where we’re able to keep our patients out of the hospital, and we’re able to treat our patients more aggressively in the home, quicker.”
Despite their rapid growth and success, Liles said in recent years, Medicare has thrown them some curveballs. The payment plan has changed, so before patients can receive care that is deemed necessary, they have to submit paperwork and pay upfront for it, meaning Signature and Waterford often have to work within a limited budget. But Liles said she and Stevens have worked hard to make sure that doesn’t get in the way of giving the patient what they need.
“We’ve had to figure out how to model our services to still be able to meet all of the needs of our patients within our budget because they’ve cut the budget,” Liles said. “They’ve done that over the last decade, but this past year was one of the biggest challenges.”
The past year has presented even more challenges with the Covid-19 pandemic. But Liles said their model of care has worked well during the pandemic, as her services are able to keep vulnerable patients out of medical facilities that may be dealing with the virus.
“It’s been really helpful to be able to do that, because we don’t want to send our patients in. We don’t want to put anyone else at risk,” she said. “So it’s been really nice to have that relationship.”
Now that Liles and Stevens are successful business owners, Liles said she’s learned a lot about hard work and dedication, and that’s something she’s passing along to her kids. She wants them to have the same passion and work ethic so they can achieve their dreams just like she has. Her advice: Just go for it.
“Just jump. What I tell my children is, you figure out what you want to do, you figure out the process, and you just move forward one step at a time,” she said. “You’re always going to work hard, and you’re always going to be doing something, so why not be something that you love, and that you can build yourself?”
