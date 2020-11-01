Best Kept Secret of Paris Med Spa was packed with women Friday for its annual event with skin care reps, hors d’oeuvres, a champagne fountain and overflowing cheer. This year’s theme was “The Enchanted Forest,” and owner Karey Asay went all out with a tent decked out with greenery, a raffle for a prize basket worth more than $1,000, swag bags and discounts on luxury skin care treatments for all.
“We just do it every year and we have a different theme every year,” Asay said. “It’s just our annual kind of open house that we do … I think this is already bigger than last year.”
Asay said skin care reps drove all the way from Dallas to share their products and book appointments for their services with clients at the event she’d been planning for four months. It’s a way for Best Kept Secret to open their doors to clients and the community and show off their services, which include everything from facials to Botox and fillers.
Six years ago, Asay built the business from the ground up, and her husband has helped expand the spa so they can serve even more clients. After being a registered nurse for 27 years, Asay went back to school to get her master’s in nursing, which she said sets her apart from others who do injections or similar services.
“It’s been hard. It’s been hard,” she said. “But I wouldn’t have taken it if it was any easier, you know? God was by my side the entire time. Hard work pays off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.