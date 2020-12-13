Demand for mattresses has skyrocketed as people spend increasing amounts of time at home. Both Mattress Factory Outlet and Texas Furniture & Appliance in Paris reported increased mattress sales this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, availability shortages in distribution have also resulted in limited inventory availability.
Regardless, employees at both businesses have seen what mattresses have worked best for their customers, although they caution that every person is different. Mattress Factory Outlet owner Ken Brown said hybrid mattress types are one of the most popular mattress types on the market at the moment.
“Hybrids are like a foam mattress except they’ve got smaller coils in the bottom. I’d say that’s the latest thing, whereas a couple of years ago it was foams,” Brown said, adding Mattress Factory Outlet has 12 different types of hybrids.
When asked if they gave individuals a better night’s sleep, he said, “If I knew the answer to that question, I’d be rich. Everybody’s different. You know, you might love this bed, but the next person may hate it. So, I never recommend mattresses. I’ll tell you about the mattress; I don’t tell you about you,” he said.
Brown also warned people about trying mattresses that come in a box, such as the Purple hybrid mattress.
“The rising trend, I think is the worse trend we’ve ever had, and that’s the mattresses in a box that’s mailed to you. This is really a foolish way to buy a mattress. They say, well, we don’t have to keep it, yeah but it’s a hassle. Who wants to buy a mattress you can’t lay on? They have a 35% return rate. That’s not very profitable. So what we do is we have them in the store in a box. I’ve got about 25 different mattresses in a box. But you don’t have to guess at it. We have them in the store,” Brown said.
Texas Furniture & Appliance Vice President Austin Anthony also highlighted the rising popularity of the hybrid mattress.
“IComfort Hybrid is made by Serta. So your hybrids are going to be your pocketed coil base with foam on top. Then Serta has on all of theirs at least one layer of cooling gel. On the middle to higher end iComforts, they do two layers of cooling gel as well as some other stuff, so that’s the coolest mattress on the market, as far as comfort,” Anthony said.
He also called attention to the rising trend of adjustable bases.
“Adjustable bases have really taken off this year. I think a lot of that is just with Covid, people are being at home, probably in bed, more often than they were last year, and our adjustable base sales are up 65% from last year already,” he said.
As far as personal recommendations go, Anthony suggested a foam mattress.
“Personally, I like iComfort foam. I’ve always had a foam mattress ever since I was 16 years old, and I wouldn’t do anything different. But people love the hybrids. It’s kind of a good middle, people who have always had a traditional mattress are sometimes nervous to go to an all foam mattress, so it kind of gives them an in-between,” he said.
