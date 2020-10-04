The pandemic has thrown a lot of lives into confusion. But, for some, there has been an upside.
It gave Skylar Perkins the time to sit down and think about what she really wanted to do, which was open a bakery in honor of her grandmother, Opal Dangerfield.
“I just put God first,” she said. “My customer’s really like it. I know my grandmother did not get to live out her dream, but I pray she knows that I did it. I finally did it. I named it after her, and I’m going all the way. I hope she’s proud.
“It’s all old-school recipes. A lot of feedback is ‘Oh, this reminds me of when I was a child.’”
Her bakery, Opal’s Hands, started in July through online orders, with Perkins baking from home. Everything is made the day of, from fresh ingredients, she said.
So far, her bestsellers have been the banana-nut bread and the chocolate chip-pecan cookies. In less than 50 days since opening, she’s already had over 1,000 orders.
“It was actually shocking,” she said. “I didn’t expect for it to take off like it did.”
When she was younger, Perkins loved baking with her grandmother, and they always talked about opening a bakery or a restaurant together. Dangerfield died in 2007, when Perkins was a senior in high school.
After graduation, she decided to go into education and earned her degree in elementary education from Texas A&M-Commerce. In 2010, Perkins gave birth to a little boy, Rhyland, who only lived a short while.
She went through the one year of required teacher training, but she realized it wasn’t for her.
“I did one year and didn’t really like it,” Perkins said. “I’m liking the business better.”
By the time Covid-19 came to the U.S., Perkins said she needed to stop and think about what she really wanted.
“The pandemic made us all slow down,” she said. “I started working on myself.”
On July 8, she set up shop online, opalshandsbakery.com, and created a Facebook page to help promote the business.
“It just took off so fast,” Perkins said. “I think this is meant to be, this is my season.”
All of the recipes come from her grandmother, she said.
“She was everything to my family,” Perkins said. “(A year after Dangerfield’s death), we were looking through her things and found her book of recipes.”
The first thing she made was her grandmother’s five-flavor pound cake, a family tradition, and Perkins’ favorite. Her grandmother always made two of them, because one was never enough.
“We were brought together again by those recipes,” she said.
That’s the kind of feeling she wants to share with her bakery, Perkins said.
“Food can be food for the soul, for comfort,” she said. “I want you to feel love and for families to come together.”
In an article in The Paris News after Dangerfield’s death, Opal Mae Dangerfield “made her mark” as the founding organizer for the first Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Paris, according to Perkins’s mother, Letrice Dangerfield. The event later became the NAACP Banquet held every year as part of Black History Month.
Like her grandmother, Perkins wants to be a pioneer in her own way, starting the first Black-owned bakery in Paris. Right now, she said she is considering finding a physical location for the bakery.
“I have my eye on one,” Perkins said. “I’m waiting to see how it goes. I’ll find out in another month.”
For more information, visit opalshandsbakery.com or facebook.com/OpalsHands.
