There is something refreshing about walking outside and seeing the old car looking all shiny and new.
Proper care can help owners keep their vehicle value up and prolong the life of the paint job, said Heath Babb, who owns Topnotch Detailing on Loop 286.
“Having a freshly detailed car is a feel-good thing. It gives you a sense of pride in your ride,” Babb said recently while detailing a car.
Detailing is more than simply washing your car, he said.
“The goal of detailing is to get the car back to or better than when you bought it,” he said.
When detailing a car, Babb first gives it a thorough wash, followed by a decontamination process. That process is something Babb calls a decon.
“It is to get rid of things like road dust, acid rain, bugs, things that stick to the paint,” he said.
Once that is done, he moves on to get rid of things like tar, tree sap and even paint that might have accidentally been sprayed on a vehicle, he said.
He mends things like scratches of various depths into the paint.
Then there is the ceramic coating that is applied to protect the vehicle’s paint.
Wheels are not forgotten in the exterior detailing treatment.
“The tires would be stripped of road grime and any existing detailing product and then reconditioned,” he said.
The trim also gets a workover in the detailing. It is stripped and reconditioned with products that bring back that factory fresh look, he said.
Headlights that have over the years acquired a dull luster are rejuvenated.
The dullness is stripped away to make the light covering shine like new again, he said.
Heath, a Paris native and a graduate of North Lamar High School, has been detailing vehicles for the past 12 years.
He credited a friend’s dad with getting him interested in making cars shine again.
