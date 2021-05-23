Tires are the last line of defense for drivers on the road. The importance of tire safety can not be overestimated, especially as the vacation season begins and road trips become much more common. Eric Layton, owner of Tire City Discount Center, shares his expertise and provides tips for those ready to hit the road.
“(Tires) are what hold you to the road and what stops you. Your tires are what’s going to save you in an accident, so good tires are definitely going to make a huge difference,” Layton said.
Tires must be replaced at maximum every five years, although they should be checked in regular intervals as well. Every tire has a date code of four digits that determines when it was made. The first two digits represent the week in the year, and the last two digits represent the year. For instance, a tire with a date code of 1221 was made in the 12th week of 2021.
Most tire shops will check the state of your tires for free and tell you if they are truly worn out, Layton said.
“Five years is the maximum. You don’t want a tire any older than five years on your vehicle, mainly for the reasons the rubber becomes a little brittle or dried out. Five years, that’s just an age limit. Mileage wise, it just depends on how much you drive. Each tire has a different treadwear rating on there. The treadwear rating kind of indicates the quality of the tire and the mileage expected from the tire,” Layton said.
The higher the treadwear on a tire, the higher the quality. He said an average tire would have approximately 400 treadwear.
He warned buyers to be careful when buying used tires, as people often don’t give up tires that aren’t falling apart. He said one way to check the treadwear on a tire is to slide a quarter in between the tire treads upside down, with George Washington’s head pointing into the tire. If the space between the edge of the tire and the top of his head is visible at all, the tire is unsafe. It wouldn’t pass Texas safety inspections.
Buyers should also check the date of the tire, tread depth and make sure it had not previously been repaired on or close to the side wall.
Layton also had advice for those hoping to extend the life of their vehicle by rotating tires. For most vehicles, front tires will wear out at a higher rate than back tires. Rotating the front and back tires periodically will even out the wear and tear on both sets. Tires should be rotated every 3,000 to 6,000 miles, Layton said. He personally likes to rotate at 5,000 miles.
If tires aren’t rotated, they can lose about a quarter of their life expectancy.
“Plus, it’s always good to have your tires rotated because we can actually check and make sure you have the proper air pressure in your tires. Kind of look at them and make sure there are no cuts or nicks in the side of them that might make them unsafe,” Layton said.
Layton also had advice for vacations and the summer months, as tires are more likely to heat up, which puts extra stress on the rubber.
“If you go on any long trips, especially vacations, or if you have kids going off to college, you want to have them inspected. Just a normal inspection, have somebody look at your tires. There are a lot of good tire shops in Paris that are pretty trustworthy, so talk to your friends and family, see who they trust and who you should go to,” Layton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.