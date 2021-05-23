With the kids almost out of school and summer road trips on the way, some may find themselves driving more than usual. Driving extensively can create excess wear and tear on vehicle rotors and brake pads. If too worn out, rotors and brake pads can fail to make crucial safety performances and leave the driver flailing behind the wheel.
Martin Ryan from Precision Automotive & Transmission in Paris has some tips for keeping brakes and rotors in working order and for replacing them when needed. He starts with an overview of what brakes and rotors do before delving into safety and maintenance tips.
“What brake pads and rotors, what they do, is help the vehicle to stop. The brake pad will squeeze up against the rotor, which is causing friction, which will help the vehicle slow down. What the brakes and rotors do, the rotor itself gives the brake pad something to grab onto and causes friction to slow down the vehicle,” he said.
As a general rule of thumb, brake pads and rotors should be replaced every 35,000 to 50,000 miles, depending on driving habits and vehicle use, Ryan said.
“It depends on driving habits, how you stop. And if you’re a speed racer going around the loop and slamming on the brakes and stuff, it’s going to be a lot sooner than someone who is slowly driving and taking care of their vehicle,” he said.
Vehicles sitting unused should be checked every year, as debris and rust can accumulate over time and stop the brakes from functioning as they should.
When new, brake pads start with a depth between 10 to 12 millimeters. Over time, they will wear down, and experts recommend replacing them when they reach 4 millimeters. However, as long as they are at least 3 millimeters or larger, they will pass the state inspection.
“If they get to 3 millimeters or below, you definitely want to change them out because what that can cause is warping the rotors. In terms of rotors and changing them out, we have a deal, you’d call miking them because rotors can be turned. They don’t have to be changed with the brake pads every time,” Ryan said.
Turning or resurfacing a rotor shaves off a bit of metal, and allows the rotors to run for a longer period of time. However, once it gets beyond a certain point, the rotors can no longer be resurfaced and they need to be replaced. Additionally, if brakes are squealing for a long time and the brake tread depth or pad damage is low or metal on metal, the rotors will warp. Once the rotors warp, they can not be turned.
“So, a good rule of thumb is just any time you come in or go somewhere for your oil change, it’s gonna check the brake pads every single time and kind of look over everything. If you start hearing squealing or a vibration when you’re coming to a stop, that’s another time that you probably want to get them checked out,” Ryan said.
Other signs that it might be time to replace brakes or rotors if it takes longer than normal to stop, if the brakes are squeaking or squealing, if there is vibration or pulsation on the steering wheel when stopping or if there is a grinding noise, he said.
