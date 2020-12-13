Covid-19, riots, the presidential election cycle and other world events have hit the gun market hard, leaving inventory backordered for months and shelves empty. However, for those looking for gun-related gifts, several options are still available, particularly training courses, such as the ones Terence Painter offers with Painter Firearms Training LLC.
Painter offers Texas Hunter Education courses, Texas Handgun License classes, National Rifle Association Firearms courses and private instruction.
“I offer gift certificates if someone wants to give the gift of a class next year or coming up or whatever, I usually will do a gift certificate and personalize it and put to such and such from somebody else. I can personalize that to make it more of a gift,” Painter said.
Though he’s used to classes of 14 to 18 people, Covid-19 restrictions have caused Painter to reduce his class sizes to eight, an amount that fills up quickly, he said.
“Since March, I’ve tried to limit those to eight. That way those eight plus me and my wife try and keep under the 10 (person limit guideline). Actually, we took off from March to middle of June. We didn’t have any classes just trying to wait to see what was going to happen, and then we kind of had so many people asking that we went ahead and had a class. It went well, and ever since then as small as they are, they filled up probably two to three weeks in advance,” Painter said.
Rick’s Gun Shop and Training Center has several suggestions for different types of guns to buy. Owner and operator Rick Riccardi specifically called attention to handguns.
“Mainly all just the little small guns. The .380s, the 9 millimeters. Small, concealment type guns for self-protection. Right now, some of the more popular ones are the Shield EZ, the Glocks, the G43, the G42 are the most popular right now. Guns are hard to get right now because of the pandemic, so that makes a big difference on what’s available,” Riccardi said.
He added some other great gun gifts include accessories like holsters, shooting glasses, gloves, extra magazines and ammunition.
“Right now, people are just buying whatever they can get. Like I said, the availability of guns and ammunition is really tough right now. It’s possibly going to start loosening up. I really don’t see what the experts are saying. It’s probably going to be summertime before things get really good again like it used to be, until the election stuff and the politics is all said and done with. It’s just, it’s all up in the air right now,” Riccardi added.
Other gun shops, such as D & D Guns and Gear, have also encountered struggles to fully stock inventory. Mark Denman specified the concerns directly related to gun manufacturing and availability.
“We’ve been backordered on different stuff since April because of Covid and riots and all that kind of stuff. So there’s a shortage of ammo as well as firearms,” he said. Gesturing behind him at near-empty shelves, he added, “I mean, usually this is full. See what I got? I’ve got four rifles left.”
The shortage comes amid record-breaking sales for the gun manufacturing and selling industry, but that means it is extremely difficult to find guns on the market at affordable prices.
