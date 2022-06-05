Legend Bank, with a location in Cooper, Texas, has been selected as a recipient of the Cornerstone Award by the Texas Bankers Foundation for their “Snack Bar of Support.”
The honor was announced at the Texas Bankers Association’s 137th Annual Convention during a special awards luncheon.
“We are proud to have been selected for the coveted TBA Cornerstone Award for our “Snack Bar of Support” program, which provided physical nourishment and encouragement to the health care workers in our communities,” said Jay Bearden, President/CEO at Legend Bank. “As COVID impacted our health care providers, we saw the need to lift these servants up and take care of them as they have cared for us and our loved ones. The Cornerstone Award is a prestigious recognition for this program but knowing our healthcare workers felt appreciated and loved was the greater reward for us.”
“It is our great pleasure to recognize Legend Bank. These awards celebrate the banks and bankers who have made a commitment to positively impact their communities,” said Chris Furlow, president & CEO of the Texas Bankers Association. “We are honored to congratulate them on their efforts.”
For further information about the Texas Bankers Foundation, visit www.texasbankers.com/Foundation and check out Texas Banking Magazine, the official publication of the Texas Bankers Association, that includes a special feature on the 2022 winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.