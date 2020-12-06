While every home has different traditions for the month of December, frosted cookies and other holiday treats remain a constant. Paris bakeries and shops of all kinds have leaned into the spirit of Christmas, baking up delicious and traditional novelties perfect for anyone celebrating the holiday season.
A Piece of Cake Bakery in particular offers a wide variety of holiday innovations, from its famous frosted cookies to Christmas mixes, muddy buddies and specialty cakes.
“Our most popular, for sure, are the decorated cookies. Those go the fastest. It’s hard for us to keep up making those,” said Rayne Lee, an employee at A Piece of Cake.
Decorated cookie designs include Santas, elves, candy canes, stockings, snowmen and more. For those looking for the perfect gift for family, friends or even Santa under the Christmas tree, A Piece of Cake has several options.
“I’m looking forward to helping customers, just making them happy, just seeing all the cool stuff they come up with, with the cookie decorations,” Lee said, adding that for catering and event orders, at least a week notice is needed while two weeks are ideal.
Another popular local bakery, Paris Bakery, serves holiday cookie trees and breads in addition to its regular options, and they are continuing to put out new treats as the holidays come closer.
“Everything’s made from scratch,” said Tabatha Friday, a Paris Bakery employee. “Special holiday things that we do, we go through different seasons, so every season is a new menu. We do some butter cookies and gingerbread men.”
Paris Bakery would appreciate two to three days of notice for events and catering.
Bakeries are not the only locations making holiday extras though. Many coffee shops, like Cozy Cappuccino, have also created unique concoctions. Cozy Cappuccino offers peppermint mochas and holiday blended drinks, homemade Christmas candies, Rice Krispies treats, and several other delicious holiday items. As December begins, more items have been added to the location. Those hoping for catering will need to give about two days of notice for the Cozy Cappuccino.
Other businesses, including Nutrition Journey, have also stocked their shelves with holiday favorites. The location offers meal-replacement shakes in several flavors, with special holiday types as well. From Christmas cake to pumpkin pie, the shakes taste exactly like what can be found on the holiday table.
“Pumpkin pie shakes, butter pecan shakes, Christmas tree cake, like the Little Debbie one, we do a shake, and we’ve had several people that they taste exactly like the cake. I had mine this morning as a kind of like a hot chocolate meal replacement, and I added peppermint to mine, so it was really good. We can add whatever flavors you want to it,” Jennifer Berquist, a health coach at Nutrition Journey said.
Customers are welcome to stop by at any time for the holiday flavors.
