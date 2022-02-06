At the recent annual meeting of First Federal Community Bank, longtime president Richard M. “Dick” Amis stepped down as president and CEO, but remains as chairman of the board.
“It just became clear in recent years that it was time for me to step aside on my own terms and get out of the way for these great young co-workers of mine to grow and prosper,” Amis said. “It might also be time for me to bait a hook. I will continue to be an active working chairman, just not on a full-time basis. I remain involved in the strategic planning, business development and asset/liability management of the bank.”
Brad Meyers, a seven-year employee of the bank, has been named president and CEO.
“Brad is a great banker, friend and person,” said Amis in announcing Meyers’ appointment. “He has my 100% vote of confidence. He and his team will continue to run this bank in a conservative, safe and sound way.”
Meyers joined the bank as a vice president in 2015 after he and his wife, Neda, moved to Paris from Elgin, Oklahoma. He was promoted to senior vice president in 2017 and executive vice president in 2021. He was elected to the bank’s board of directors in 2020, where he still serves. He had over 20 years of banking experience in Lawton, Duncan and Elgin, Oklahoma, prior to joining First Federal. He has been involved in all areas of the bank including lending and operations during his tenure.
Meyers is a graduate of Stratford High School in Stratford, Oklahoma, and East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, with a bachelor of business administration in management and finance. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colorado. He is a board member of Cypress Basin Hospice.
“It is an honor and privilege to be selected as the sixth president/CEO during this 100-year celebration of First Federal,” Meyers said. “We have a strong management team in place, a community oriented board of directors and an excellent group of employees. With direction from our board, management will continue the traditions of FFCB with strong community support, safe and sound operations, superior customer service and an excellent culture, which has enabled the cultivation of relationships over the history of the bank. The traditions and history of First Federal make us who we are and will continue to be our focus in the future.”
