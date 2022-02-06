A former Paris High School star athlete turned entrepreneur is now offering a full line of athletic training, fitness and holistic wellness programs in her hometown.
Jazlyn Pipkins is the owner of Jazleticz, a comprehensive program that offers both in person and online courses for athletes and women of all ages who want a healthy lifestyle both physically and spiritually.
“My primary business is training athletes, but I also offer fitness and wellness classes for women of all ages,” Pipkins said. “What I am adding to my business is holistic health coaching, which provides natural remedies in order to help reverse sickness and diseases.”
Pipkins terms Jazleticz as a fitness ministry that “signifies athleticism in the spirit, meaning that although she trains athletes and people with fitness goals, she is training them “to be athletic for God.”
“I teach my clients that when they train, they are training for God and competing to receive that heavenly crown, not just worldly accomplishments,” she said.
In addition to in person and virtual classes, Pipkins offers a line of NeoLife products, which she said help women take control of their health the natural way through”God’s natural herbs and medicine.”
At Paris High School, Pipkins not only starred in basketball, volleyball, soccer and track, where she served as captain on all the teams, she was also known for her rap songs at pep rallies in support of teams. She was named All-Around Girl Athlete her senior year in 2015.
After a couple of years at Cedar Valley Community College in Lancaster where she played multiple sports, she was recruited to Felician University in New Jersey in volleyball and track where she graduated in 2019 with a bachelor degree in exercise sports science.
For more information, contact Pipkins at 903-517-3641, email jazleticz.jym@gmail.com or visit jazleticz.com.
