The Board of Directors of Peoples Bank has recently promoted John Blackwell to executive vice president. Blackwell has 37 years of banking experience with 23 of those years here at Peoples Bank. He has contributed greatly during his tenure with the bank, working in all areas of operations. Blackwell joined the Peoples Bank family in 1998 as vice president of operations. He has served as senior vice president and cashier since May 2009.
Starting in the computer room in 1984, with First City National Bank, Blackwell has worked his way through all areas of the banking industry. His vast array of knowledge and experience propelled him to where he is today. Blackwell has worked in IT Operations, Investments, Accounting, Loans and all other operations detailing the banking world. Bank leadership believes the bank could not have a better representation for its new executive vice president than Blackwell. He and his wife, Lisa, of 31 years, have two children; Kade, 23, and Lane, 21.
“I want to congratulate John and say that I am very pleased and excited that our board has given him this opportunity. The vast knowledge and experience that he brings to the this new position and to our bank is invaluable. I have worked with John for the last 23 years, and I honestly don’t know what we would have done without him. I appreciate his hard work and dedication to our bank and our community,” President Brad Perry said.
The Peoples Bank family proudly makes this announcement, and knows the future will be better with Blackwell in this role.
