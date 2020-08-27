On Tuesday, the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley got a little bit sweeter.
Businessman David Alarid, who owns properties in Paris, donated 100 pounds of candy to the club.
“I wanted to do something and picked out the kind of candy that I would like to eat,” Alarid said. “I got the good stuff.”
Bags of Reeses, Snickers, Hershey bars and M&Ms and other well-known candies were given Tuesday, according to Katrina Mitchell, the club’s unit director, and it was the first time — that she was aware of — where someone had donated candy.
“I was hesitant because there is no nutritional value (to the candy), but we can use them as incentives,” Mitchell said.
Instead of having to purchase candy from the club’s already slim budget, the candy will be used as prizes for well-behaved classes, reaching reading goals and other incentives. It will also make it easier because the candy will be ready at hand in each classroom, instead of having to be purchased after the fact, Mitchell said.
“Each classroom will have their own kettle or treasure box,” she said.
It was important to Alarid that he give “the good stuff.” His parents were missionaries in Mexico, and, growing up, he was well used to seeing the downsides of some donated goods.
“I once went downtown to get a donation box,” he said. “It was a big box of used, broken, rusted hangers.”
While he appreciated the thought behind it, it motivated him to not only give back, but to do it well. He encouraged everyone to give well, not just used, broken items.
“Apples are good, but they want candy,” he said, laughing.
He also said that even one donation can make a difference, and it leads to other good works as well.
“Even if that’s all you do, you’ve changed a life,” Alarid said. “Once you’ve done something positive, you feel good and want to do more.”
Mitchell said the club is also expecting two more donations for their football players. Because of Covid-19, the players can’t use their shared water bottles, so they put out the call for water bottles on social media, and two businesses responded. Jerry Pitcock and Sassy Sisters will be donating 100 cases of water each, Mitchell said.
