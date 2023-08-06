Planning & Zoning to look at comprehensive plan amendment
Paris Planning & Zoning Commission is to conduct a public hearing and consider a Comprehensive Plan amendment from low density to medium density residential for 15 acres in the Springlake Addition when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St. Under consideration, are Blocks 1-6 from East Price Street to Cherry Street, between 28th NE and 30th NE streets.
The commission also is to consider building site plats at 1503 Margaret St., 1933 E. Cherry St. and 1167 Lamar Ave and 123 Cooper St.
Paris City Council plans to see staff presentation, have budget discussion
Paris City Council is to receive a staff presentation and discuss and provide direction on the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman.
The budget discussion is the single item on the agenda with the exception of Citizens’ Forum.
Chisum ISD board of trustees to consider budget timeline
The Chisum ISD Board of Trustees is expected to consider a timeline for the upcoming budget and proposed tax rate for the 2023-2024 fiscal year when it meets at 5:45 p.m. at the district’s administration building, 3250 S. Church St.
Trustees are expected to hear monthly reports, including a back-to-school update, before considering budget amendments and multiple handbooks for the upcoming school year.
They will discuss district stipends in a closed session before returning to open session to consider approving $763 for full-time employees and $381.50 for part-time employees.
Before adjournment, the board is expected to also consider a resolution regarding the status of extracurricular programs, amending the district’s salary schedule and approving budget amendments.
Bogata City Council to consider council member’s resignation
The Bogata City Council is expected to consider the resignation of Councilperson Miranda Mathews when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Bogata Community Center, 201 N.W. Second St. in Bogata.
Those interested in filling the vacancy are allowed to address the council, with an appointment expected during the council’s Sept. 11 meeting.
The council is also expected to consider taking action on a dangerous building at 105 Texas Highway 37 South before it considers budget workshop dates and times.
The council is expected to consider action on tree limbs covering roads and cleaning out ditches before it adjourns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.