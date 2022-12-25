Lone Star Ag Credit, with offices in Paris, Texas, and Ag New Mexico Farm Credit recently signed a letter of intent to merge the two associations. Under the terms of the LOI, each Board unanimously voted to move forward with thorough due diligence efforts to evaluate the merger’s benefits to the memberships of each association.
The headquarters of the merged association, which will have 20 locations across two states, would be located in Fort Worth, Texas, with current Lone Star Chief Executive Officer Joe Hayman serving as the CEO. No branch closures or branch staffing changes are anticipated.
