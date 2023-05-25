More than 100 fourth grade students from Justiss Elementary School in Paris experienced nature first hand last week. In the process, the group contributed to the habitat of the popular monarch butterfly.

“You are going to be a part of supporting the monarch life cycle,” camp leader Ashlea Mattoon said in introductory remarks at a Cultiv8 Camp near Pat Mayse Lake. “We received a grant from a program called Monarch Watch that gave us all this milkweed; so ya’ll can turn this area into a monarch way station.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.