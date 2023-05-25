More than 100 fourth grade students from Justiss Elementary School in Paris experienced nature first hand last week. In the process, the group contributed to the habitat of the popular monarch butterfly.
“You are going to be a part of supporting the monarch life cycle,” camp leader Ashlea Mattoon said in introductory remarks at a Cultiv8 Camp near Pat Mayse Lake. “We received a grant from a program called Monarch Watch that gave us all this milkweed; so ya’ll can turn this area into a monarch way station.”
“Milkweed is the first and only food for a developing caterpillar,” Mattoon said later as she shared several developing caterpillars with a smaller group along with recently transformed butterflies. “Monarchs lay tiny eggs on milkweed, and the baby caterpillars just eat milkweed the whole time.”
Each group rotated through stations where they learned about the butterfly’s life cycle, planted milkweed sprigs and took a hike along a trail as a master naturalist explained the importance of maintaining natural habitats. The group gathered for a hamburger lunch served by volunteers before heading back to school.
Located on the 50-acre Methodist Church Camp off CR 34950 near Powderly, the camp is made possible by a $70,000 Texas Parks & Wildlife grant awarded to Cultiv8 Community, a Lamar County-based nonprofit organization designed to offer environmental education and outdoor life experience to under-served youth in Paris and Bonham schools.
More than 600 second through fourth grade students from Paris and Bonham schools have attended the half-day camp this spring with plans to serve another hundred or so students from the Paris Boys & Girls Club this summer. Groups of 25 students will attend a four-day day camp during a five-week period.
“This was an awesome experience for our students,” Justiss fourth grade teacher Chonda Hicks said. “This opportunity taught our students about important factors that are needed for our survival and to see how beautiful the great outdoors really is.”
Cultiv8Community organizer and former First United Methodist Church pastor Rob Spencer explained what motivated the group to seek support for the camp.
“We are concerned that each succeeding generation of children is spending less time in nature, and we are hoping to develop a system of trails and keep making this an amazing place to connect kids to nature.”
With plans to continue to build partnerships with other organizations and groups, such as the Paris Boys & Girls Club, Spencer said the camp now has a partnership with the City of Paris on several acres along CR 34950 in front of the camp to designate the easement as a pollinator habitat.
“It was being mowed every year, but now the city has agreed to let it grow,” Spencer said as he pointed out plentiful milkweed and other pollinator plants.
Inspired years ago by “Last Child in the Woods” by Richard Louiv, Spencer said he agrees with the nature deficit disorder the author suggested.
“I believe it’s true that each succeeding generation has more of a nature deficit than the preceding generation, and that just keeps happening generation after generation with people spending less time with nature,” Spencer said. “We are having kids who really fall in love with this place; and that’s when you really start to care.”
Spencer talked about the difference in growing up as he did “using nature” without realizing the importance of giving back.
“We learn every day that we are out here; and that’s why is is so exciting to share with these kids,” Spencer said.
