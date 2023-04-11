The Paris News contacted candidates in contested area political races to get comments on their runs for office. Amanda Willows is running for reelection to the Reno City Council.
Q. What do you see as the major issues in Reno that prompted you to seek office?
A. I love this community and the people who reside here. My desire is to see it continue to grow and strengthen to provide our citizens with the best quality of life we can offer. We have seen so much progress in recent years. I would like the opportunity to continue being a voice for our citizens.
Q. What experiences do you have that make you feel you are qualified for the office you seek?
A. I have been serving on Reno City Council since 2014. I am the chairwoman of the Reno Parks and Trail Committee and have been a member since it began. I am also a member of the Reno Cemetery Committee and serve on the Reno Crime Control Board. I am a Criminal Justice Instructor at Texas A&M University–Commerce. I have a Master of Science degree in Criminology from TAMUC, a Master of Security Studies with emphasis on National Security from Arizona State University, a master of arts in Curriculum and Instruction from ASU, and a bachelor of arts in Sociology from TAMUC. I am an active volunteer in our community as well as surrounding communities in areas of Emergency Management and Police/Community Relations.
Q. What are your goals for Reno?
A. We have made tremendous progress over recent years. I am most excited about the All-inclusive Playground that we recently received funding from Texas Parks and Wildlife to complete. This playground will be designed so that children and families of all abilities can enjoy and participate in social and recreational activities at Reno Kiwanis Park. I will continue to fight for clean and safe environments for our citizens and support our law enforcement and first responders as they work diligently to keep us safe.
Q. How long have you lived in the community you seek to serve?
A. I have lived in Reno since 2008 but have served this county and community since 2002. I was the first female police officer to ever serve for Reno Police Department. In total, I have served this city for over 15 years.
Q. What will you do to spark community involvement in Reno?
A. I will continue to be active in our community through community events, raising public awareness of local causes, and supporting our citizens to the best of my abilities.
I genuinely love our community. My family lives here, including two of my grandchildren. The safety and well-being of our citizens are my top priorities. I promise to be an active listener and transparent representative for our citizens and will be their voice for what they feel is important to enhance their quality of life in Reno.
Staff Writer Nic Huber compiled this report.
