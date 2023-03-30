The Paris News contacted candidates in contested area political races to get comments on their runs for office. Brena Burgan is running for a spot on Clarksville ISD’s board.
Q. What do you see as the major issues in the city/school district that prompted you to seek office?
A. I am seeking reelection to finish what I started and see this bond through to completion.
Q. What experiences do you have that makes you feel you are qualified for the office you seek?
A. Having served 3 years, I am already familiar with board policy, district operations and our budgeting process.
Q. What are your goals for the city/school district?
A. Provide Clarksville ISD students with the best education in Red River County, and equip them with tools to continue their education.
Q. How long have you lived in the community you seek to serve?
A. Clarksville has always been home away from home, and I have been a resident for 12 years.
Q. What will you do to spark community involvement in city/school district government?
A. CISD students are all of our kids. Our students are blessed with a strong ‘village.’ It is with great pleasure that I serve and encourage others to do so. My strong voice of support for our students, faculty and school comes from a genuine love and care for CISD.
Staffer David Money compiled this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.