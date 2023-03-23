The Paris News contacted candidates in contested area political races to get comments on their runs for office. Tonya Clanton is seeking one of two seats up for election May 6 on the Detroit City Council.
Q. What do you see as the major issues in the city/school district that prompted you to seek office?
A. I’m not running because of any specific issue(s) and I don’t have a personal agenda. I see this as an opportunity to help promote Detroit as a positive, family friendly community.
Q. What experiences do you have that makes you feel you are qualified for the office you seek?
A. Educator for 35+ years, lived in different places with different cultures. Self-employed business owner and live on a small farm. These skills and knowledge provide a different lens for me to look at items on the council agenda with objectivity and without personal bias.
Q. What are your goals for the City of Detroit?
A. To understand the needs and finances, prioritize these needs, and utilize the best resources available for the most beneficial good of the community.
To make sure that our citizens know how to become informed and involved as concerns arise and that the city continues to make improvements in providing full transparency of monthly agenda/city items.
To pursue a revitalization and beautification program and create ways to encourage economic growth and development.
Q. How long have you lived in the community you seek to serve?
Q. What will you do to spark community involvement in city government?
A. Invite and encourage collaboration, participation and transparency for open government.
Foster pride in my hometown with communication, teamwork and integration of ideas for volunteers and business partners to make Detroit a place that would make us all proud to call Detroit home.
Staffer David Money compiled this report.
