The Paris News contacted candidates in contested area political races to get comments on their runs for office.
Tami Nix is running for an unexpired term on the Detroit Independent School District’s Board of Trustees in the May 6 election. She chose not to submit a photo.
Q. What do you see as the major issues in the school district that prompted you to seek office?
A. I have contemplated running for a seat on the DISD school board for the past three years. In my opinion, there have been many situations over the past three or four years that have not been handled as they should have been by the superintendent and the school board — which have led to public scrutiny and even pending lawsuits — both of which affect the integrity of the entire district. I do not understand many of their actions and decisions, and the only way to do so is to run for a seat on the board and become an active member in the discussions.
Q. What experiences do you have that makes you feel you are qualified for the office you seek?
A. I do not think that there are any particular experiences that qualify a person for a school board seat — other than just having an overall best interest for the district as a whole. Yes, I have two children in the district — and their education, as well as those of all their fellow students should be the basis of any board member’s reason for serving on the school board. I consider myself a “big picture” thinker. Before moving back to Red River County in 2015, I worked at one of the largest banks in Tyler for 11 years. During that time I communicated daily with inside and outside departments in order to accomplish an array of tasks. Being able to communicate effectively with peers to facilitate a common goal is key. Since 2018, I have served as the city secretary of Detroit — a job that requires constant communication with residents, business owners, contractors, county officials as well as many regulatory entities. In working side by side with the City Council and the mayor, I feel that I have contributed to Detroit’s forward movement toward targeted goals — by thinking beyond just today’s budget, today’s tasks and instead planning for the next step in the process.
Q. What are your goals for the school district?
A. My primary goal for the Detroit school district is for more transparency and accountability — on all levels. I know many teachers and staff members personally and feel that they are not respected and appreciated as they should be. They are the foundation of the district and they pour themselves into the children of the district daily — and to be incentivised to retire or hounded for a resignation letter instead of being begged to stay. The students are made to follow a handbook and are reprimanded if they do not do so — however, many things have happened over the past three or four years, involving DISD faculty — and far too many situations were swept under the rug without holding certain individuals accountable. The students of the district deserve better role models and examples from those entrusted to carry out and enforce policies and procedures.
Q. How long have you lived in the community you seek to serve?
A. My husband and I graduated from Clarksville in 2000. After spending 15 years in Tyler, we decided that a more rural lifestyle and environment, like what we had growing up, was the route that we wanted for our children. We moved to the Detroit area in 2015.
Q. What will you do to spark community involvement in city/school district government.?
A. As I stated previously, transparency and accountability are both very important to me. I also feel strongly about maintaining open lines of communication and dialect. Many parents and grandparents in the district feel as though their opinions are not heard and or valued. They see the same things happen over and over without consequence or change. People eventually give up because they feel that no matter how many times they speak up, it falls on deaf ears or is simply ignored. I understand that there are guidelines and legal measures that must be followed, but those with decision making responsibilities should not be allowed to only apply when convenient and should not be allowed to hide behind those policies. There are many of us in the district that have similar opinions — and there are many of us that have differing opinions — that doesn’t mean that we don’t all have the same end goals. We just have to be willing to speak up for what we believe in, be willing to communicate effectively, listen to others and make individual compromises for the best interest of the entire district.
Staffer David Money compiled this report.
