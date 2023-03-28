The Paris News contacted candidates in contested area political races to get comments on their runs for office. Jeff Morrison is running for Prairiland Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.
Q. What do you see as the major issues at Prairiland I.S.D. that prompted you to seek office?
A. The tremendous growth the district is experiencing is a big challenge. There will be critical decisions to be made on dealing with the increasing enrollment throughout the district. I want to be a part of the decision-making and ensure that all Prairiland teachers and students are equipped with the very best facilities, tools, resources and supplies they need to receive the best education of any district in the area. Visit our campuses and you will see a huge amount of construction and new facilities being added. I want to see that all of the students, teachers and groups are included and benefit.
Q. What experiences do you have that make you feel you are qualified for the office you seek?
A. As a self-employed business owner, I understand budgets and making the most of what you have...taking care of the needs first before spending money on the wants. Also, the fact that I am a lifelong resident of the area, a graduate of Prairiland High School, and have a son who graduated there and another who is a sophomore, has put me in tune with the district. I have been involved with the district through volunteer work, sponsorships and overall support of its programs and organizations for basically my entire life.
Q. What are your goals for Prairiland I.S.D.?
A. I want Prairiland to be the No. 1 district in the area for students to receive a high school education. I want teachers to want to teach in our district, and I want parents to want to send their children to school in our district. I want Prairiland students to have access to the best of everything, be it computers, learning tools, facilities and amenities. When visitors from other districts come to our campuses, I want them to say, “wow, look at this campus and these facilities. These Prairiland teachers, students and staff have got it good.” Why shouldn’t our teachers and students have the best education tools and learning environment available?
Q. How long have you lived in the district you seek to serve?
A. I am a lifelong Patriot. I grew up in Blossom, attended Blossom Elementary School and graduated from Prairiland High School. After spending a few years away after college, my wife Miranda and I moved back to Lamar County nearly 20 years ago for the specific reason of so our children could attend school in the Prairiland district. Both of my parents went their entire educational years in what is now the Prairiland district. We have lived at our current location just three miles south of the high school in Pattonville for the past three and a half years.
Q. What will you do to spark community involvement at Prairiland I.S.D.?
I will continue to do what I have done for the past 18-plus years as a local small-business owner, and that is, I will support the school in everything I do and in every way possible. I believe you lead by example. It wouldn’t be fair for me to ask other business owners and individuals to volunteer their time or use their hard-earned dollars to support the various groups and organizations within the district if I wasn’t doing it also. I have always been a vocal promoter of our district, its teachers and students, and the organizations within it, which is why I hope I will have the support of the voters during this election.
Staffer Nic Huber compiled this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.